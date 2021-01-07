More space, bigger screens, and charging points are just a few of the perks of the long-await class.

Flying on Emirates is always a luxurious experience, but now, the famed airline is leveling up to ensure they remain the best in the business. Even in economy.

In December, the airline announced its plans to take its signature A380 experience "to the next level" with its new premium economy cabin product, along with updated enhancements to its entire cabin, including a new look.

"The Emirates A380 is already one of the most sought-after travel experiences in the skies, and now we've made it even better," Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline said in a statement. "While others cut back, Emirates is working hard to restore the products and services that we've had to suspend or adjust due to pandemic precautions and introduce new offerings and enhancements. True to our fly better promise, Emirates continues to invest to offer our customers the best possible experience."

The airline explained, it received the A380 aircraft in late December, which included the new premium economy cabins. The premium economy seats, the airline noted, will also be retrofitted onto some of its Boeing 777X aircraft as well.

"Our premium economy product was carefully developed in keeping with Emirates' brand positioning as a full-service airline of the highest quality," Clark said. "Our first, business, and economy experiences reset industry standards when they were introduced, and we are confident that our premium economy will also make its mark as a distinct premium offering."

According to Clark, the airline will offer the premium economy experience as a complimentary upgrade to customers for now so they may test out the new class.

The seats, the airline further divulged, will come with up to a 40-inch pitch and will be 19.5 inches wide, and recline up to 8 inches for optimal comfort. The seats are also covered in anti-stain leather for a softer feel. To help keep flyers entertained, the seats also come with their own 13.3" screen, which clocks in as one of the largest in its class. It will also come with other modern amenities like in-seat charging points.

Other updates include the expansion of the airline's 14 first class private suites. Each one is now wider and comes with taller doors to ensure passenger privacy. And, the interiors have all been updated with the new champagne and cream color scheme as a quick facelift for 2021. Hopefully, soon we'll all get to fly somewhere to see it for ourselves.