Emirates Is Reopening Its Famous Onboard Bar — With COVID-19 Protocols in Place

The bar will packaged snacks that passengers can take back to their seats.

Passengers will now be able to drink and shower at 40,000 feet as luxury airline Emirates brings back some of its signature onboard amenities, including the famous onboard lounge, but with changes to make it safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline will reopen its onboard bar on its A380 for first class and business class passengers, the carrier said this week, but will make it a take-away experience with limited seating. The bar will serve spirits, wine, and soft drinks, as well as pre-packaged snacks passengers can bring back to their seats.

Emirates has also reopened the common areas on its Boeing 777 planes for first class and business class passengers, which will serve grab and go snacks. And customers on the airline’s planes will be able to browse menus online and offline with Emirates’ app, ensuring they don’t have to touch as many things on board.

In addition, the luxury airline — which has committed to paying for passengers’ treatment if they contract COVID-19 while traveling — has reopened the first-class Shower Spa on its A380 aircraft, but will hand out individual amenity bags to passengers on board, including products from VOYA and a disposable bath towel.

All passengers on Emirates are required to wear a mask and the airline is handing out complimentary hygiene kits with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial wipes.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the countries Americans can currently travel to, and Dubai is looking to welcome visitors with a new visa program that would let them stay for a whole year while continuing to work for a company overseas.

Emirates isn’t the only luxury airline showcasing its signature amenities even as global air travel has been hindered by the pandemic. Singapore Airlines turned its grounded planes into a Restaurant A380 pop-up, serving fine dining dishes like lobster thermidor in a creamy cheese sauce. And the event was so popular, it sold out in just 30 minutes.

Similarly, Finnair started offering its business class meals at a local supermarket chain (think reindeer meatballs and arctic char) so Finnish travelers stuck at home could get a dose of wanderlust.