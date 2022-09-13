Is Emirates Business Class Worth It? I Flew to Dubai to Find Out

I have a confession. I don't subscribe to that oft-repeated, supposedly sage bit of travel advice that "the journey is the destination." No, I have a destination in mind, and I'm ready to get there. Perhaps it's why I'm not fond of road trips and frequently fail to leave enough time for wandering in my itineraries. I like flying, but I wouldn't consider any flight the point of my trip.

That is, unless we're talking about an Emirates flight in business class or better. I'd take a 16-hour flight to nowhere and back for that. Luckily, I didn't have to — Emirates launched a nonstop Miami to Dubai route that was perfect for a trip I already had to take. I booked my ticket, my bank account mourned the loss of several thousand dollars, and I was on my way (in an Uber, unfortunately; West Palm Beach is just outside the 50-mile range of Emirates' chauffeur pick-up perk).

Courtesy of Emirates

There's no dedicated Emirates lounge at Miami International Airport like there is in Dubai, but the Turkish Airlines lounge passengers can use instead sufficed; if you have to pick one leg or the other, however, spring for the upgrade on flights departing from Dubai to gain access to the massive, multi-level Emirates lounge in the Dubai airport. There are showers, hot and cold food at all hours of the day, an ice cream cart, and attentive service on par with a five-star hotel — not to mention the private boarding area that directly connects the lounge to the plane, sans lines.

Courtesy of Emirates

Emirates' business and first-class flights are the stuff of legends, but not all upgrades are created equal. As I researched and deliberated (read: watched way too many reviews on YouTube), I quickly discovered there's a big difference between the two planes they fly, the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 — namely, the 2-3-2 seating configuration on the 777 that has the business-class community up in arms. No business-class bigwig should run the risk of getting stuck in a middle seat at the front of the plane, insisted one reviewer; another lamented the "outdated" lay-almost-flat-but-not-quite design. There are also four versions of the 777, some of which (like the 777-300ER I flew) have the flat-angle 2-3-2 seats.

I see their point — there's a marked difference in luxury level between the 777 and the A380, though you'll pay the same price for both (a discrepancy that's far from unique to this airline) and you don't really get to choose which plane Emirates flies on which route — but I have to say, seat 7K on the 777 was nothing to complain about. As I settled in, I sincerely wished for our flight to be delayed, allowing me to live in my airplane seat just a little longer — something I have, without a doubt, never wished for before.

Courtesy of Emirates

Arguably the "least nice" of Emirates' first- and business-class options across its fleet of jets, my business class experience on the 777-300ER still checked every box: Freshly prepared in-flight meals selected from a menu that seems impossible to offer in the air, served with white tablecloths, heavy silverware, and any beverage from cappuccinos to cocktails, all included in the price; a killer selection of entertainment on a huge TV screen; so much leg room that there's even leftover storage space for anything you want to keep within easy reach; and a smartly dressed crew member ready to indulge your every in-flight whim.

As you board (and marvel at your spacious new home for the next 16 hours), you're greeted with passed trays of Champagne and juice. Sit down, and you're soon handed a toiletry kit stocked with Bulgari minis plus toothpaste, a toothbrush, hand cream, and more. Settle in, and it's not long before a crew member stops by to offer you a blanket, pillow, noise-canceling headphones, eye mask, and socks. The crew will also install your mattress pad and take your first three-course meal order.

Espresso martini, Aperol spritz, or an 18-year-old scotch? For your appetizer, Cajun prawns or a traditional Arabic mezze platter? Pan-seared sea bass or lamb kabsa for dinner? And for dessert, how about a coconut panna cotta with a side of seasonal fruit? If you somehow get hungry between meals — this same process and impressive selection repeat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — there's also a menu of light bites like butter chicken, spinach-and-pumpkin empanadas, and poke. Not to mention sporadic arrivals of nuts fresh from the oven, the symbol of fine flying.

Courtesy of Emirates

There's a lot to keep you awake and entertained, but don't forget that half the point of springing for business is the ability to lie back (way back) and arrive at your destination well-rested. When the lights dim and you glide your seat back to lie-almost-flat mode, look up: there's a ceiling full of stars twinkling above you in the darkness. Cozy and curled up (or not), it's easy to drift to sleep at 30,000 feet when you know a hot breakfast awaits upon waking.

Still, delightful as it is, remember that even business class can't shield you from crying babies. Bathrooms (unless you've got access to the Shower Spa in the A380 first class) are the same cramped situation they are on every flight — though it helps that these are stocked with full-size Bulgari cologne and perfume.

And you'll fly just as many hours to your destination as those in economy — even if you, unlike them, are wishing those hours would last just a little bit longer.