Emirates Encouraging Longer Layovers With Free Overnight Stays in Dubai

Emirates wants you to disembark for a little bit longer in Dubai. So, it’s helping you do just that by re-launching its Dubai Connect offer, which gives guests a complimentary hotel stay so they can experience the city for a few extra hours.

Those transiting through its hub in Dubai can take advantage of the free hotel stay when their connection time exceeds 10 hours.

“With Dubai Connect, Emirates passengers will receive a complimentary night’s stay in a four or five-star hotel, ground transfers to and from the airport, meals at the hotel as well as UAE visa on arrival where required,” the airline explained in its announcement. “The service aims to provide customers whose best connection time is between 10 and 24 hours, a more convenient travel journey.”

As the airline also noted, Dubai is indeed still open to visitors, including its beaches, heritage sites, shopping, dining, and more. This means guests utilizing the longer layover can not only have a place to sleep during the stay but can also leave the hotel to explore more of what Dubai has to offer. (Just don’t forget a mask — no matter where you are in the world.)

“Dubai Connect is part of Emirates’ continued investment in product and service to provide an unmatched travel experience,” the airline added. “In the last month, the airline has introduced other services including self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at Dubai International Airport and onboard enhancements for a more seamless journey.”

Of course, this isn’t the only new offer from the airline. It also announced, as of Dec. 1, 2020, all passengers flying with Emirates “can travel with confidence and extra peace of mind with the airline’s industry first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover.”

The coverage comes at no extra cost and also comes with provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure. This way, you can book a longer layover or delay your plans until you feel ready to travel and see Dubai to its fullest.

See more about the free layover stay, the airline’s new travel insurance, as well as its new health and safety rules here.