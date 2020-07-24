Emirates hopes the new COVID-19 insurance will encourage people to travel again.

If You Catch COVID-19 While Traveling, Emirates Will Pay For Your Treatment

Emirates is the first airline in the world that will pay for passengers’ treatment should they contract COVID-19 while traveling.

Effective immediately for all passengers, the airline will pay for treatment and 14 days’ quarantine should a passenger become infected with COVID-19 after boarding an Emirates flight, the airline announced in a statement this week.

Emirates will cover the cost of treatment up to $174,000 (€150) and quarantine costs up to about $116 (€100) per day for 14 days. All passengers, no matter which class they’re flying, are protected by the same level of coverage.

The new insurance is available for passengers on flights starting immediately through Oct. 31. The protection will last 31 days from the first leg of their journey with Emirates and is automatically included in travel costs. Passengers don’t need to apply or register for it.

“Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel,” His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, said in a statement. “We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”

In order to qualify for the insurance, passengers must be able to prove that they were not infected with COVID-19 before their flight by presenting a negative test before boarding.

For more information on the policy, including information about how to call the airline’s 24/7 COVID hotline, passengers should visit the Emirates website.

In addition, Emirates also updated its booking policies, allowing customers to rebook their flights for free within 24 months of their original travel date if their travel is disrupted by COVID-19-related flight or travel restrictions.