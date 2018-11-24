What to Know Before Flying EasyJet, According to Passenger Reviews

Since it was founded in 1995, EasyJet has become one of Europe's most popular low-cost airlines. And it's easy to see why — the airline offers flights to over 100 destinations in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East for super-low prices (you can easily score round-trip tickets between incredible destinations like London, Paris, Barcelona, and more for around $100). Of course, as is the case with any budget airline, those affordable base fares can turn out to be a bit more expensive than they appear once you begin adding extras like baggage and seat selection. Whether you're planning a multicity tour of Europe or taking a quick weekend trip, there are a few things you'll need to know before flying EasyJet, so we're giving you the basic information and going through passenger reviews to help you decide if this is the best airline for your next trip.

Side view of an EasyJet plane in 2018 Credit: Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know before you book your next flight, according to EasyJet reviews.

Maiden flight TXL-BER" is on the screen of a check-in counter at Berlin-Tegel Airport Credit: picture alliance/Getty Images

Fare Classes

EasyJet offers two fare options: standard and Flexi. The standard fare includes the flight cost and taxes, as well as a small cabin bag (personal item) that can fit under the seat in front of you. Flexi fares include that plus hold luggage (up to 23 kilograms), seat selection, Speedy Boarding, EasyJet Plus bag drop, Fast Track security, unlimited date changes, free route adjustments, and a £7.50 bistro voucher to use during the flight. Purchasing Extra Legroom seats has additional perks, too, including bringing a carry-on (in additional to a personal item), a dedicated bag drop, and Speedy Boarding. With the Hands Free add-on, customers can drop off their large carry-ons at the bag drop area and pick them up at baggage claim after their flight.

Flight Change and Cancellation Policies

EasyJet's flight change and cancellation policies can be confusing, but generally, it's less expensive to make any adjustments online. If you cancel your flight within 24 hours of booking, you will receive a full refund (minus the cancellation fee), but canceling after that will not grant you a refund. The fee to cancel, change the name on a ticket, or transfer to an earlier return flight on the same day is $65 if you do it online, and $75 if done with the customer service team. Through Dec. 31, 2021, there is no fee to make changes to your flights if you conduct the switch online, but there is an $8 charge for going through the customer service team (you will have to pay the fare difference if your new ticket is more expensive). There are other policies in place in case of a travel ban or mandatory quarantine, so check the EasyJet website for more details.

EasyJet planes landed at Berlin's airport "Berlin Brandenburg Airport Credit: Odd Andersen/Getty Images

Baggage Policies and Fees

Quick British English lesson: EasyJet's website refers to "cabin" and "hold" luggage — these are your carry-on and checked luggage, respectively. Everyone can bring one small cabin bag (a.k.a. a personal item) that has to fit under the seat in front of you — it must be 45 x 36 x 20 centimeters or smaller (roughly 17 x 14 x 7 inches). If you book an Up Front or Extra Legroom seat, you can bring a large cabin bag (carry-on) on board that has to fit in the overhead bin — it must be 56 x 45 x 25 centimeters or smaller (roughly 22 x 17 x 9 inches). EasyJet Plus cardholders and Flexi ticket holders can also bring a personal item and carry-on bag.

For hold (or checked) luggage, the fees range from $10 to $70, depending on weight and whether you add them online or at the airport. Checked luggage cannot weigh more than 32 kilograms (around 70 pounds) or be larger than 275 centimeters (about 108 inches, length plus width plus height). You'll want to carefully look over the baggage policy online before booking so you can get an idea of exactly what your luggage costs will be. Reflecting on the baggage fees, Tripadvisor reviewer TP said, "When summing up all the costs, the price can be equivalent or more expensive than proper full-service airlines."

An EasyJet Switzerland Airbus A320 landing at Thessaloniki International Airport Makedonia SKG LGTS Credit: Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

Boarding Order

Those who request special assistance in advance board the plane first, followed by Speedy Boarding passengers, Hands Free customers, families with children under five, and then everyone else. Tripadvisor reviews about Speedy Boarding were conflicting — some passengers found the service to be a great help, while others said it was inefficient and confusing.

Seats and Legroom

There are three types of seats: standard, Up Front (which are at the front of the aircraft), and Extra Legroom. The minimum seat pitch of a standard seat is 29 inches, and the minimum width is 17 inches, but specifics will vary by aircraft. In a Yelp review, Sanat S. said, "Seat pitch was very small, which is par for the course for many low-cost airlines. However, as I am tall, it was horrible for me, with next to no comfortable legroom, and my knees were touching the seat in front. Even worse, the seat did not recline whatsoever. It was in one fixed position."

In a Tripadvisor review, Paul L. pointed out that the Up Front seating system may cause crowding, saying, "Those who choose Up Front seats are entitled to take overhead cases and are entitled to Speedy Boarding. This meant the front of the plane was extremely busy whilst the rest of the plane was emptier."

Amenities and Entertainment

There is no in-flight entertainment on EasyJet, and food and beverages (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) are available for purchase.

Easyje airplane in flight on January 19, 2021. Credit: Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images

