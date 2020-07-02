Delta Is Reopening Sky Club Lounges With New Health Procedures

Delta will reopen its Sky Club lounges around the country throughout July, implementing new standards for health and safety.

Sky Clubs in Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, and San Francisco will reopen, according to a blog post from the airline on Wednesday. They join the list of clubs — Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York LaGuardia and JFK, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, Salt Lake City and D.C. — that are already open.

Additional lounges will reopen over the coming months.

Passengers who stop by a Delta Sky Club will be required to wear a mask along with employees. Capacity at each location will be limited, with many seats around the area blocked off to promote social distancing. Floor decals marking the appropriate social distance have been placed throughout and hand sanitizer dispensers are in high-traffic areas.

The food buffets have been updated to a “grab & go style,” which features individually wrapped options like yogurt, fruit, pastries, chips, and sandwiches. There are also plexiglass partitions at check-in, at the bar, and between tables. Every night at closing, the lounges undergo an electrostatic spray to kill any germs on surfaces.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and guests,” Claude Roussel, the managing director of Delta Sky Club, said in a statement. “From seating capacity to cleaning procedures to individually packaged food options and a modified bar experience, we’ve thought through and improved every touchpoint to ensure you feel safe and at ease during your Club visit.”

The opening comes after Delta also announced the return of alcohol served on flights.

American Airlines began reopening its Admirals Club locations on June 22. Lounges in Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK and LaGuardia, Philadelphia, Phoenix and D.C. are open, although hours and services vary. Passengers will find pre-packaged snacks, disposable glassware and touchless menus at Admirals Clubs. Self-service areas remain closed.