Delta Flight Museum Becoming a COVID-19 Vaccination Site Next Week

The Delta Flight Museum near the Atlanta International Airport will become one of Georgia's largest COVID-19 vaccination centers starting next week.

The airline announced that its museum and general offices building will begin offering vaccinations on Feb. 22, becoming one of four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in the state.

"Vaccinations are the most important thing we can accomplish to get our lives and our economy back on track," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement on Thursday. "We're proud to partner with Governor Kemp and his team to accelerate vaccinations and save the lives of countless Georgians. We hope this model can serve as a blueprint that can be replicated in other states."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

The program is specifically targeting vaccinations for Georgians who live near the airport. They will be able to receive vaccinations via a drive-through lane or inside the museum.

Eligible individuals can register online to receive their vaccines via drive-through. The program is currently open to Georgia residents or those who work in Georgia, including people aged 65 and older, healthcare workers, caregivers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders. As the state expands vaccination terms, registration will open to others. Vaccination appointments inside the Flight Museum will be made available later this month.

In January, Bastian said he was confident that this year would provide a "turning point" for the travel industry, when more vaccines are made available.

"While I am optimistic this will be a year of recovery, the continued uncertainty of the pandemic means we'll need to be nimble, ready to adjust our course and adapt to an ever-changing environment," he wrote in a letter to Delta employees.

Earlier this month, the airline announced that it would continue its policy of blocking the middle seat onboard flights through April 30, 2021.