Delta Employee Encourages Passengers to 'Celebrate Life' In Impromptu Speech Following Kobe Bryant's Death

A Delta employee comforted flyers this week following the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, the employee took to the speaker to console passengers at John F. Kennedy airport and voiced her own sadness over Bryant’s passing.

“I do all the LA flights — this is the hardest day, today,” the agent said in the video. “It wasn’t an easy day, but just know that we’re here with you. And know that you have your life so if there’s someone you haven’t spoken to today, call them. If there’s someone you haven’t reached out to in awhile, call them. Don’t text — text is no, no, no. You’ve got to pick the phone up. And if someone lives nearby and you haven’t seen them, reach out to them, go to the house, knock on the door, because they need to hear from you more than ever.”

Hey @Delta , please hire more people like this Delta Rep whose contagious positivity make it more enjoyable to fly. pic.twitter.com/lI1NAWZKD2 — Arye Sufrin (@ASufrin) January 26, 2020

She added: “We might have lost something great, a legend, but remember the spirit is still with us always. Now remember you have your life.”

Bryant, 41, was flying in a private helicopter in Calabasas, California, on Sunday when it crashed in what has been called “foggy conditions.” Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. There were no survivors.

The agent then called for a round of applause “one more time for the GOAT [Greatest of All Time]. You gotta give it up” before assuring people that “here at Delta we celebrate life and we celebrate love.”

Delta responded to the tweet, remarking it was “incredible what a few kind words can do. Just another reminder that the world could always use a little more positivity, and we’re so glad you got it here.”

The investigation behind the fatal helicopter crash is ongoing.