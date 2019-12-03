Delta Plane’s Evacuation Slide Plummets Into Massachusetts Man’s Backyard After Detaching Mid-flight

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

A Massachusetts man doing yard work received a shock over the weekend when a plane’s inflatable evacuation slide fell from the sky and landed in his backyard.

The slide fell off a Delta plane as it passed over Wenhan Huang’s Milton, Massachusetts, home amid its flight from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday.

"It's kind of crazy," Huang told CNN affiliate WCVB. "Who could know there's something coming from the air and drops into my yard, right? It's pretty heavy. You can't even carry it."

The slide came crashing down from the sky and crushed a few branches of a Japanese maple tree. Huang only realized what it was when he saw the word “Boeing” emblazoned on it. He called police and the FAA was sent to retrieve it.

Huang’s home is just over 10 miles southwest of Boston’s airport.

No one was injured during the incident, but Qiao Qiao Wan, who lives in the home where the slide fell, told NBC Boston that it was a scary situation.

“We do a lot of yard work. My husband, and my daughter, everybody can get hurt if it happened at different time points," she said. “We feel like we are very lucky, actually."

A Delta representative told the local outlet that the carrier was investigating the incident.

“Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft; at this time we do not have any additional information," Delta told CNN in a statement. "The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power."

This isn’t the first time an airplane part fell off the aircraft mid-flight, plummeting down where people live. In June, an access panel fell off a Draken aircraft and crash landed in a residential neighborhood outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, scaring residents there.