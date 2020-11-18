Delta Compiled COVID-19 Travel Regulations Around the World Into One Interactive Map

It’s now easier than ever to get all your COVID-19 travel information in one place.

Thanks to Delta Air Lines' new interactive map, travelers can find out everything they need to know — from travel restrictions to local health information — all in one place.

The new tool allows travelers to search for their destination, whether in the U.S. or abroad, and scroll through any information they might need while planning a trip. The map provides details about quarantine and testing requirements, required travel forms, local health information, local COVID-19 protocol, and any links travelers may need to access specific information.

For example, a passenger who searches for travel to Jamaica on the Delta map will see that they are allowed to enter the country, but may be subject to a 14-day quarantine. Travelers can also see links to Jamaica’s Travel Authorization document application and information about the island-wide curfew. If interested, passengers can also see information about Delta’s service to the destination, with the option to book an upcoming flight.

“Delta’s future is rooted in the intersection of technology and the customer experience,” Rhonda Crawford, the airline’s vice president of global distribution and digital strategy, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We want customers to have full control over their journey, and that begins with a digital-first experience that is easy to navigate and packed with the information you need to know before you travel.”

Passengers can access the interactive map via Delta.com or the Fly Delta app on their phone or tablet. After booking their flight, Delta will also email passengers pre-flight emails, with all the information required for their destination.

Delta announced that its current policy of limiting cabin capacity and blocking the middle seat will likely lift in the first half of 2021. The airline has also eliminated its change fee policies for all flights in 2021, except for those booked into basic economy class.

