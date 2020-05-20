Delta Introduces More Safety Precautions With Plexiglass Screens at Check-in, 60% Capacity Limit (Video)

The airline will increase its number of flights in order to maintain a 60 percent capacity cap on all trips.

As airlines have been rolling out new initiatives to assure future passengers, Delta Air Lines' has continued to add to their newly-minted protocols in light of coronavirus.

Starting June 1, new plexiglass shields will create a barrier at check-in desks between passengers and employees and floor markings will indicate how far apart passengers should stand while waiting to check in or check their luggage, the airline announced on Tuesday. The plexiglass safety barriers will also appear at departure gates and Delta Sky Club counters at Delta’s hub airports. They will roll out to all other U.S. airports the following week.

Baggage stations and check-in kiosks will undergo increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day.

When it comes time to board, passengers load into the aircraft from back to front to reduce the number of times they pass by each other.

And to encourage social distancing in the skies, Delta previously announced it'll be blocking off select seats in the cabin. Additionally, the main cabin will be no more than 60 percent full. First class will be blocked at 50 percent capacity.

As demand for air travel increases, the airline said it will add more flights to its schedule rather than fill up the available seats. The new capacity limit will run through June 30, with the potential to be extended, based on public health conditions.

“Nothing has been decided beyond that but we are continuing to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary,” Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter told Reuters of the new seating protocol.

They have also suspended service at certain airports around the country.

Delta-designed safety shields Credit: Courtesy of Delta

Cabin service has been greatly reduced to cut back on contact between cabin crew and passengers. However when available, passengers will find amenity kits, containing safety items like hand sanitizer, to stay protected through their journey.

“While this crisis has made us distance ourselves, the isolation has brought a sense of togetherness as we check in on one another,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an email to passengers. “You can rest assured that we are taking every step to keep you safe throughout your journey when you are ready to fly with us again.”