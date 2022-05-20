Delta Air Lines Is Making It Easier to Island Hop in Greece This Summer — Here's How

Delta Air Lines is making it easier to travel throughout Greece this summer thanks to a new partnership with a Greek airline, the carrier announced this week.

Delta has teamed up with Greek carrier SKY express to offer travelers connections across Greece and Cyprus, extending the carrier's reach in the area, according to the airline. The new partnership, which started Thursday, will allow travelers to fly on Delta's direct flights to Athens and then connect to 34 different destinations, including popular islands like Mykonos, Santorini, Crete, and Corfu, as well as Larnaca in Cyprus.

Delta Air Lines Plane Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

"Greece is one of the most sought-after destinations this summer for American travelers and with trade and tourism flows increasing between our countries, Delta's partnership with SKY express gives our customers more versatility when it comes to planning the perfect Greek getaway," Perry Cantarutti, Delta's senior vice president alliances, said in a statement. "Customers will be able to hold a single Delta ticket and check their bags from North America all the way to their final destination, providing customers with a seamless service to some of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean."

For the SKY express flights, the airline operates A320neo and ATR 72600 aircraft, which Delta said was "suited to the geographical environment of the Greek islands."

Sky Express Airplane Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

"With one of the youngest fleets and an [unrivaled] network, this arrangement with Delta will allow customers across the U.S. to connect to the magical charm of the Greek islands," Yiannis Lidakis, the commercial director of SKY express, said in a statement.

To make it even easier to visit, Delta said it would offer a "record number of flights" between the United States and Athens this summer, including from Atlanta, Boston, and New York.

Summer is one of the most popular times to visit Greece with near-perfect weather. In June, Athens sees an average high of 82.6 degrees, and in July, Santorini rarely sees any rain.