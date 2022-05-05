Delta Is Opening Its Most Exclusive Lounges Yet in New York and Los Angeles

Look, we all love the Sky Club, but get ready for Delta One lounges.

Just last month, Delta opened its newest flagship Sky Club, a 30,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor lounge at Los Angeles International Airport. But the airline is already setting its sights on new lounge offerings — highly luxurious ones at that.

Over the next two years, Delta plans to launch Delta One lounges, which will be reserved specifically for passengers flying in the airline's Delta One business-class cabin, which will offer elevated services. The first will open at New York's JFK airport in 2023, while the second will open at LAX in 2024. At JFK, the lounge will cover 36,000 square feet in Terminal 4, while LAX's Delta One lounge will be 10,000 square feet in size, attached to the new Sky Club in Terminal 3.

Details on both clubs are scant, but judging by Delta's investment into standard Sky Clubs — the newest of which feature outdoor Sky Decks, gourmet food offerings, and swanky interior design — we're sure they'll be spectacular.

"We are constantly striving to elevate the Delta Sky Club experience, and Delta One Clubs will add a premium touch to our offerings that we know our guests have come to expect," Claude Roussel, Delta Sky Club managing director, told Travel + Leisure exclusively. "Visitors to Delta One Clubs will enjoy a personalized, dedicated level of service that will continue to enhance our standard of hospitality."

These new Delta One lounges are a much-needed amenity for Delta's premium passengers. Recently, the airline has struggled with capacity in its Sky Clubs, causing Delta to limit entrance to three hours before departure, with no access upon arrival (except for passengers in Delta One). This is a major shift; previously, passengers could enter any time before their flight and upon arrival at their destination, which many passengers used for a coffee and a shower after a long red-eye flight. But with the new rules, Delta hopes to alleviate some of the congestion experienced recently in the lounges, allowing the airline to deliver a more premium experience.

Furthermore, Delta is actually a little late to the game when it comes to business-class airline lounges. United already has six Polaris Lounges for its passengers flying in the eponymous premium class, while American Airlines has five Flagship Lounges for its premium passengers, with a sixth on the way. Delta might be playing catch-up, but the airline sure is doing so in style.