The airline is adding new flights to Hawaii ahead of the holiday season.

It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Hawaii With These Nonstop Delta Routes

Delta Air Lines is giving travelers more options to say "aloha" as they launch new daily nonstop routes to Hawaii from Detroit, New York, and Atlanta.

"Breathtaking beaches, a vibrant culture and, a competitive economy make Hawaii a highly sought-after destination for families and adventurists alike," Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president – network planning, said in a statement. "We're guaranteeing more choice for our customers this winter, alongside Delta's award-winning hospitality and industry-leading reliability."

With the addition of the new flights, Delta will offer a total of 18 daily nonstop flights from the continental United States to Hawaii.

Customers flying in Delta One will also receive Delta's new sustainable amenity kits. The kits are made from a zipper-less, cloth-based closure pouch and come complete with eco-friendly flight essentials like a bamboo toothbrush, and a lip balm made by Grown Alchemist. Starting next month, the airline will bring back hot meals for first class customers on select flights 900 miles or more (think: ginger beer-braised ossobuco and wild mushroom ravioli).

All Delta customers will be able to stretch out on the long flights to Hawaii by streaming "Classes in the Clouds" from fitness company Peloton or relax by listening to a playlist or podcast from Spotify.

Hawaii welcomes visitors to the state with its Safe Travels program, allowing domestic travelers to skip quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test before traveling.