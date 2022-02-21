Delta Partners With Instacart so Travelers Can Earn SkyMiles on Their Groceries

Travelers can link their SkyMiles number to their Instacart account and start earning 1 mile for each dollar they spend and Instacart Express members will earn 1.5 miles for each $1 they spend.

Delta Air Lines is teaming up with the online grocery delivery site Instacart to give SkyMiles members even more ways to earn miles while they shop, both companies shared with Travel + Leisure on Friday.

Loyal travelers can link their SkyMiles number to their Instacart account and start earning 1 mile for each dollar they spend and Instacart Express members will earn 1.5 miles for each $1 they spend.

"We want our SkyMiles Members to feel valued and rewarded every single day," Josh Kaehler, the director of SkyMiles Partnerships at Delta, said in a statement. "As we welcome new Members to the SkyMiles program at record levels, we know most shop for groceries more often than they fly. This new partnership is a way for us to give our most loyal customers even more value outside of their travel journey."

Customers will only earn miles on grocery deliveries in the United States. Additionally, the total dollar amount excludes taxes, tips, and fees, according to the airline.

As a bonus, SkyMiles Silver and Gold Medallion members will receive a three-month complimentary Instacart Express trial, which offers customers free delivery on orders over $35 and 5% back on pickup orders. Platinum and Diamond members will receive a complimentary 12-month trial, according to Delta.

Customers will then be enrolled in a full-year Instacart Express membership at the end of the trial.

