Millions are using this service that lets you speed through airport check-in. Here's how it works.

A Full Guide to Clear Airport Security: How It Works and Where You Can Use it

Clear is available across 40 locations in the U.S. to help travelers speed through airports and sports arenas.

Navigating through airports can already be stressful without the added pressure that comes in with accounting for lengthy security screening lanes.

For travelers looking for a speedy and simple way to breeze through security and lighten their loads when traveling, Clear is a company that utilizes biometrics to allow individuals to identify themselves in just a few seconds with the scan of a finger or eye.

The service is currently used by over five million people and is available across 50 locations in the U.S. so far.

Below, we've broken down what the service is about, how it works, where it is currently located, and how it is different from other programs already out there.

What is Clear?

Clear taps into biometric scanning technology to let travelers skip through the airport security and identification procedures — and the lines leading up to them. Clear uses a traveler's fingerprints and iris image scans to confirm identity. Then, Clear users are able to head straight to the security metal detectors and bag scanners, no waiting required.

It is the only service to allow travelers to enter speedier security lanes themselves and also to instantly move through the lengthy ID check lines that travelers hit once they get to the top of the line.

How Clear Airport Check-in Works

Once at the airport, Clear members will find dedicated Clear Lanes they can head into where a Clear Ambassador will help the traveler scan either their fingerprint or eye and their boarding pass.

From there, travelers are taken to the front of the security screening line where they are ushered through by a TSA agent; no need to show a boarding pass or ID.

How Clear Stadium Check-in Works

Some stadiums also have a dedicated Clear lane where members can enjoy expedited entry, though they will still be required to undergo physical security for bag checks. Thanks to a partnership between Clear and Major League Baseball, members can also take advantage of biometric ticketing without needing a physical or mobile ticket on-hand.

An example of biometric scans on Clear. Credit: James Leynse/Getty Images

Besides biometric ticketing, some stadiums like Safeco Fields and CenturyLink have previously used Clear to replace ID age validation and credit card usage to get alcohol and concessions. Clear plans to bring this feature to additional venues down the line.

Clear Airport Locations

Wondering what airports have Clear? Clear is currently available across 43 different airports in the U.S. See below for the full Clear airport list:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Boston Logan International Airport Chicago O'Hare International Airport Chicago Midway International Airport Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Cleveland Hopkins International Airport John Glenn Columbus International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Dallas Love Field Airport Denver International Airport Detroit Metro Airport Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Houston William P. Hobby Airport George Bush Intercontinental Airport Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport Los Angeles International Airport Miami International Airport Minneapolis—Saint Paul International Airport Nashville International Airport New Orleans Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport LaGuardia Airport John F. Kennedy International Airport Westchester County Airport Newark Liberty International Airport Oakland International Airport Orlando International Airport Palm Beach International Airport Palm Springs International Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Sacramento International Airport Salt Lake City International Airport San Antonio International Airport San Diego International Airport San Francisco International Airport Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport St. Louis Lambert International Airport Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Dulles International Airport

Clear Arena and Stadium Locations

SunTrust Park (Atlanta) University of Texas (Austin) Globe Life Field (Dallas) Coors Field (Denver) Comerica Park (Detroit) Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles) Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) FTX Arena (Miami) Target Field (Minneapolis) Yankee Stadium (New York) Madison Square Garden (New York) AT&T Park (Sacramento) Oracle Park (San Francisco) PayPal Park (San Jose) Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Clear Airport Cost

The cost of using Clear at airports is $179 a year ($15 a month). Travelers who get a Clear membership can also add up to three family members to their membership for $50 per year, while those under the age of 18 can enter the Clear lane with a member free of charge.

Delta SkyMiles members can also get discounted rates with Clear. Diamond Medallion members receive complimentary membership while Platinum, Gold, and Silver Medallion members can purchase a year's membership for $109. General SkyMiles members can also get a membership for $119 a year.

Clear Stadium Cost

Membership specifically for Clear Sports (at participating stadiums) is free and includes access for one guest.

How to Enroll in Clear

Travelers can become new members of Clear in just five minutes and start using its lanes immediately once their enrollment is complete.

If enrolling at the airport, a Clear Ambassador will validate the traveler's ID (U.S. driver's license, U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, U.S. issued permanent resident card, state issued ID or U.S. military ID) before taking biometrics (a fingerprint, an eye scan, and a photo of the traveler's face) to create a profile.

Travelers will also need to answer a few questions to verify identity and provide a method of payment to wrap up the enrollment process. The process can also be started online, though members will need to be present at a physical Clear location to complete enrollment.

Who Can Get Clear?

Travelers will need to be 18 years or older to apply for Clear and must have one of the following forms of valid and unamended photo identification: U.S. driver's license, U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, U.S.-issued permanent resident card, state issued ID, or U.S. military ID.

The Difference Between Clear and TSA PreCheck

While both of these services provide quicker navigation through the airport, Clear and PreCheck can be used hand in hand. Clear members can still use the Clear lane to avoid long security lines, and they can then be taken to the PreCheck screening lane to avoid having to remove their shoes, belt, and liquids from their carry-on baggage if they are signed up for PreCheck as well.

