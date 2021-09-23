Cathay Pacific Is Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary With Collectors' Items, a New Cocktail Collection, and More

Cathay Pacific is celebrating 75 years of service and wants fans of the airline to join in on the festivities.

"Over the past three-quarters of a century, Cathay Pacific has grown from a small regional airline to one that has thrust its way out across the globe from its energetic home city, Hong Kong," the company shared with Travel + Leisure in a statement. "Throughout it all, Cathay Pacific's enduring purpose has been to connect customers to the people, places, and experiences they love the most."

To mark this special occasion, the airline is unveiling a variety of exciting opportunities for customers to commemorate the milestone, including "paying homage to history, celebrating the power of connection or looking forward to a re-energized future."

To start, Cathay Pacific created a special series of limited-edition merchandise, including just 1,000 special collector's box sets each featuring seven aircraft models, from the airline's very first Douglas DC-3 aircraft, "Betsy," to the newest member of its fleet, the Airbus A321neo.

Cathay Pacific's 75th Anniversary products Credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific's 75th Anniversary products Credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

Collectors can also get their hands on one of 435 limited-edition pens and cardholders crafted out of aluminum reclaimed from B-HUJ, the airline's final Boeing 747-400 passenger aircraft, and engraved with a unique serial number. Or, fans of the airline can snag a limited-edition aviation-themed luggage tag, each made from the body of Cathay Pacific's Boeing 777-200 B-HND aircraft.

"Cathay Pacific has seen exhilarating successes over the past incredible 75 years. We've connected people to many new destinations, welcomed the arrival of state-of-the-art aircraft, and introduced exciting customer experience enhancements, to name a few," the airline's CEO, Augustus Tang, said in a statement.

Beyond the swag, Cathay Pacific is also launching its first-ever cocktail collection, created in collaboration with award-winning craft-bottled cocktail brand LAIBA and available exclusively in Hong Kong. The cocktails include a Hong Kong Lemon Tease, Shanghai Spicy Martini, London Ginger Snap, and Osaka Kanpai Sour, all inspired by the airline's signature routes.

Those looking for an even more in-depth taste of the airline can head to Salisterra at The Upper House in Hong Kong, which is offering an exclusive menu to celebrate Cathay Pacific. Diners can snack on Cathay Pacific bites from September 20 through October 17, 2021. The menu features Cathay Pacific's signature Imperial caviar paired Champagne, all served with Cathay Pacific's signature tableware.

Tang importantly noted, the airline, like all others around the globe, is still recovering from the pandemic, but the company's resilience and customer base would ensure at least another 75 years of flying.