These Public Restrooms Have Been Nominated As the Best in America — Vote for the Winner Here

These bathrooms definitely don't stink — in fact, they're up for the title of best in the country.

The 10 finalists for the 2021 America's Best Restroom contest include bathrooms all over the country from John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 4 to a portable toilet in California (yes, really).

Each finalist was selected based on "cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements." Whichever bathroom wins will receive a $2,500 credit in facility services or restroom cleaning from the Cintas Corporation, which is sponsoring the contest, as well as bragging rights and a spot in the America's Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

"We've got a diverse list of facilities from across the [country] vying for the title of America's Best Restroom," Sean Mulcahey, the marketing manager at Cintas, said in a statement. "The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we're proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality."

In JFK, a "spacious" 900-square-foot bathroom features teal back-painted glass with graphics of iconic landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge. And in Santa Rosa, Calif., people can use the "Fancy Flush" portable toilets, inspired by tiny home cottages with composite stone, board and batten siding, boxwood hedges, hand-painted faux wood doors, and wrought iron fixtures.

NYC fans can feel like they've stepped right onto the subway when they use the restroom at Two Cities Pizza in Cincinnati, Ohio, complete with authentic subway handles above the sinks and sounds of station stops playing over the speakers. Hoping for a calmer bathroom experience? Try the toilets at Nan Thai Fine Dining in Atlanta, Ga., where candles and rock-filled sinks set the tone.

Bathroom fans everywhere can cast their vote (or multiple votes) for their favorite lavatory online at bestrestroom.com through Aug. 20.