The new routes are scheduled to begin on May 5.

This Airline Is Adding New Flights From Connecticut to South Carolina, Nashville, and More

Starting in May, Avelo Airlines is adding several new nonstop flights between Connecticut's Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and a collection of popular vacation destinations in the southeastern U.S.

Avelo is adding nonstop service from New Haven to Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Savannah, and Nashville.

"Our customers are telling us they would love for Avelo to fly to more places beyond Florida. These four new routes show we're listening," Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement announcing the service expansion.

Customers who book by March 2, may be able to escape for a bargain with flights for $49 each way including government taxes and fees, thanks to an Avelo introductory fare offer. That offer is available on a limited number of seats and flights, so travelers should book early.

However, there may not be quite as much room to spread out for that price.

Avelo flies Boeing 737-700s, each outfitted with 189 slimline seats in a single cabin. The 129 standard economy seats have a 29-inch seat pitch and are about 17 inches wide, which can make them a tight squeeze, especially for tall passengers. For an extra charge, there are 60 premium seats onboard with a 38-inch seat pitch.

Fees for premium seats start at $18. Checked baggage, carry-ons, and priority boarding also incur additional charges.

With the new route additions, Avelo, which launched last year, will serve a total of 18 destinations across the U.S. with two home bases: Tweed New Haven Airport on the East Coast and Hollywood Burbank Airport on the West Coast.

Avelo already flies to six Florida cities from New Haven. Once its new routes launch in May, it will be the only airline to offer flights between New Haven and the Hilton Head area, the popular golf and beach destination served by the airport in nearby Savannah, Georgia.