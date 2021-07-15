Faster Internet Is Coming to Airports Across the U.S. — If You Have AT&T

Downloading your favorite show, catching up on work, or streaming music at the airport — or even when your flight is delayed — just got a bit easier for AT&T customers.

This week, AT&T and Boingo Wireless announced that they are bringing AT&T 5G service to 12 airports across the country, including New York's JFK and LaGuardia and Chicago's O'Hare and Midway. By the end of the year, AT&T 5G will be in an additional seven major U.S. airports including Dallas Love Field Airport and Los Angeles Airport with Denver International expected to follow. The service is expected to reach 25 airports by the end of 2022.

Not only will the faster service mean you can stream your favorite show with only a few minutes to spare before boarding, but it will also "help increase essential airport efficiencies," according to the company. The initiative will roll out at gate areas and concession spaces around each airport.

"The connected airport of the future is here, and passengers are looking for a seamless, secure, touchless experience with powerful, fast wireless connectivity throughout their entire journey. In addition, 5G's speed and capacity enables airports to transform business operations for greater cost savings and efficiencies," Mike Finley, Boingo CEO, said in a statement. "We are extremely proud to bring AT&T's advanced 5G network to Boingo's long-term airport partners nationwide. This widescale 5G deployment has the ability to spark airport innovation at every level and reimagine the travel experience."

The difference between 5G and other 5G networks is that it is "delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which is ideal for high-traffic areas" like airports, according to the company.

AT&T launched 5G earlier this year and began its first airport service in Florida's Tampa Airport. The service is now available in 38 major cities across the country, with more to come. The high-speed feature is also available in more than 20 major arenas, including the Capital One Arena in D.C. and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.