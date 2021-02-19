American, Jetblue Launch New Partnership With Nearly 80 Codeshare Flights

JetBlue and American Airlines' new codeshare program launched on Thursday with dozens of routes to and from New York and Boston.

The partnership, first announced in July, will allow travelers to book flights on either airline depending on the customer's preference, and fly on the partner airline's routes. The nearly 80 codeshare flights, available for purchase Thursday, will start flying on Feb. 25.

Starting in the spring, customers will also be able to receive reciprocal benefits through each airline's individual rewards programs.

"Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers," Scott Laurence, the head of revenue and planning at JetBlue, said in a statement. "The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again."

To start, codeshare flights will be available to and from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, and Boston Logan International Airport. They will service several cities around the country, including Los Angeles and in south Florida, with plans to expand to even more destinations over the summer.

"This is the first step to delivering the best customer proposition with the biggest network in New York and Boston," Vasu Raja, American's chief revenue officer, said in a statement. "In the months ahead, we'll continue to create a seamless experience that's easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team."

In addition to codeshare flights, both JetBlue and American introduced new routes this week. JetBlue will add 15 routes, including summer seasonal flights to Montana's Glacier Park International Airport. For its part, American will add 18 new routes, including several between JFK and Colombia as well as to Santiago, Chile.