American Airlines Lounges Are Serving Hot Meals Again — Here's How They'll Be Different

Hot food is coming back to American Airlines' Admirals Club lounges.

After months of altered food service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers at the airline lounges will once again be able to choose options like hot sandwiches, mac and cheese and pizza, the airline recently announced.

However, with its return, health precautions will be put into place including a staff member serving food behind a plastic divider as an alternative to buffet-style dining. Face masks will be required while inside, passengers will notice floor decals marking proper social distancing, and hand sanitizer stations scattered throughout the lounge.

Capacity will be limited to 50 percent to allow for seamless social distancing.

For the past few months, passengers at Admirals Clubs have only been able to choose from prepackaged individually-wrapped selections like sandwiches and snacks. However this week, the airline announced that an extended menu with complimentary hot food including scrambled eggs, soups, mac & cheese, and will return to Admirals Club lounges on Aug. 12. Signature for-sale menu items like sandwiches and salads will be available to order via QR code starting Aug. 19.

Those looking for some local fare can enjoy a deep-dish pizza at Chicago's O'Hare Airport or brisket at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“When Admirals Club lounges began reopening in June, we made robust enhancements to reinforce the well-being of guests and team members who work in the lounges as part of our multi-tiered Clean Commitment strategy,” the airline’s Vice President of Global Marketing & Digital, Janelle Anderson, said in a statement. “Our guests tell us they’ve been eager for their menu favorites to return, and we are excited to bring those items back, all while following CDC guidelines and maintaining our commitment to providing a safe and clean service with care.”

In July, Delta reopened its Sky Club lounges across the country, limiting food service to individual “grab & go” options.