American Airlines Is Using a New EPA-approved Disinfectant That Kills Viruses for 7 Days

The airline will also continue its enhanced cleaning before every mainline flight and a deep overnight cleaning on its aircraft.

American Airlines will become the first airline to disinfect its aircraft with SurfaceWise2, an electrostatic sprayer approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

SurfaceWise2, created by cleaning solutions company Allied Biosciences, is a long-lasting treatment that coats cabin surfaces killing 99.9 percent of viruses, including COVID-19, according to the airline which announced their partnership on Monday.

The spray is effective for up to seven days, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Tuesday.

“The American Airlines Clean Commitment is our promise that we’re taking bold measures and using the latest products and technology to help ensure our customers’ well-being when they travel with us,” American’s Chief Operating Officer, David Seymour, said in a statement. “Thanks to rigorous evaluations conducted by the experienced professionals at the EPA, the American Airlines team and Allied BioScience, our multitiered program will become even stronger at safeguarding our customers and team members from virus such as coronavirus and the flu.”

As the use of the SurfaceWise2 starts to be implemented on the airline's fleet, they will still continue their enhanced cleaning routine before every mainline flight and conduct a deep overnight cleaning for every aircraft.

The sprayer was given emergency approval by the EPA, which is still investigating whether or not the product can be used on all surfaces, at which point it could be made available to the public, ABC News reported.

Allied Bioscience's Chief Science Officer also said in the announcement with American Airlines that the company is looking to use the product in, "offices, schools, gymnasiums and other high-traffic areas to support the nation in safely reopening.”

The new electrostatic sprayer is part of the airline’s Clean Commitment, a safety program to tackle the spread of coronavirus on its planes and in airports. In addition to increasing sanitizing practices, the airline also completely revamped the airport process to decrease person-to-person contact. Passengers can now drop off their bags and check-in for their flights in a completely contactless experience.