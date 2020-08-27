American Airlines Drops Change Fees Until 2021, Suspends Service at Certain Airports

American Airlines will now allow passengers to change their flights for free until the end of the year.

All trips booked before Sept. 30 will be eligible for free changes on travel through Dec. 31, 2020, according to the airline's website. Passengers are allowed to change or cancel their upcoming trips one time, without penalty. The offer will also apply to basic economy tickets, which are typically not eligible for changes.

Customers will also be allowed to change their origin and destination cities as part of the waiver. They will only need to pay the fare difference.

Passengers who cancel an upcoming trip will receive a flight credit, valid for 12 months from the time of cancellation. American Airlines is not issuing refunds on canceled travel at this time.

In order to change upcoming travel, passengers only need to search for their trip on the American Airlines website and follow prompts to rebook a new trip or cancel their existing one.

The airline also announced last week that it will be cutting service to 15 markets, effective Oct. 8. As aid from the government’s coronavirus relief, the CARES Act, expires, the airline is “evaluat[ing] its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks."

It will stop service to 15 cities across the country including Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Haven, Connecticut; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Sioux City, Iowa; Springfield, Illinois; Stillwater, Oklahoma and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.