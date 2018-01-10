American Airlines knows what passengers want. When it comes to passing those empty hours in the air, the airline has a reputation for quality programming. While the entertainment menu varies by flight, one thing’s for sure: you won’t be bored. American Airlines maintains one of the largest content libraries of any U.S. carrier, with over 250 movies and 300 episodes of TV shows stocked up.

What Will Be Streaming On Your Flight?

American Airlines passengers won’t have to wait until they step onboard to find out what’s on view. To plan in advance, travelers can head to the carrier's website, type in the flight number, and populate a full listing of all the movies, television shows, and music stations available the day of the trip. With exciting new releases like Baywatch, The Beguiled, and Guardians of the Galaxy, you might run out of flight time before you get to them all.

Just because you flew American recently doesn’t mean you’ve seen all that’s on offer, either. The in-flight entertainment library is updated every month with both new releases as well as classic movies and special audio channels dedicated to famous recording artists.

How Do You Access American's In-flight Entertainment?

Easy access to an entire library of pre-selected contemporary movies and TV episodes means there’s a little something for everyone. On an American Airlines flight, travelers are in control of their own mini-cinema.

At this time, many American Airlines passengers will enjoy content by way of seat-back screens. But the carrier is slowly transitioning travelers to a system where they stream content instead to personal devices like phones, laptops, and tablets. The new fleet of Boeing 737MAX aircraft, for example, is already flying without traditional built-in screens.

Onboard Movie Touchscreen Credit: Courtesy of American Airlines

American's Special In-flight Offerings

While travelers can enjoy popular, live TV stations like CNN, CNBC, and BBC World News, there are a few perks of flying American Airlines. The airline recently partnered with Austin City Limits to include live performances filmed at the famous Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Meanwhile, there are also exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes footage from famous Broadway shows in New York City.

Other Types of In-flight Entertainment