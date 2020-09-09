American Airlines Will Design a Black Lives Matter Pin for Employees

"This decision underscores our belief that all people, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity, deserve to be treated with equality and respect.”

American Airlines will allow employees to wear pins supporting Black Lives Matter on their uniforms and will design a pin of their own, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

The decision came after employees saw staff at other airlines wearing the pins to support the movement and petitioned American to do the same, an airline spokeswoman said. The carrier will work with its Black Professional Network to design a pin.

“Fundamentally, we believe Black Lives Matter is an expression of equality, not a political statement,” the spokeswoman for American Airlines told T+L on Wednesday. “It doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter, rather than in our society Black lives should matter and be valued the same as others… This decision underscores our belief that all people, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity, deserve to be treated with equality and respect.”

American already allows employees to wear pins supporting other groups, including LGBTQ people, veterans, and Christians, according to the airline. Until the company pin is finished, the airline will allow staff to wear other pins supporting Black Lives Matter.

Flight attendants are allowed to wear up to three pins on their uniforms.

"American Airlines believes in equity and inclusion for all,” the spokeswoman said. “In light of the appropriate attention to lives of Black Americans, we will allow team members who wish to wear a Black Lives Matter pin to do so if they choose.”

Delta Air Lines already has a Black Lives Matter pin, which the carrier gave to a Black woman after she was harassed by a fellow passenger last month. Demetria Poe wrote in a viral Facebook post she was flying to Washington D.C. when her seatmate started spewing racist statements. She said fellow passengers stood up for her and flight attendants offered to move the other woman. Then, on Poe’s return flight home, the airline upgraded her seat and gifted her with several Delta items, including the pin.