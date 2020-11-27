American Airlines Has Some Amazing Black Friday Sales Just in Time for the Holidays

American Airlines is putting its fares on deep discount for Black Friday, just in time to plan holiday (and post-holiday) travel.

Wanderlust-loving travelers who book a flight from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 to take off by March 31 will receive up to a 20% discount for a future trip, according to the airline.

Additionally, anyone in need of a vacation (and who isn’t?) can use the promo code THANKS2020 to get in on a secret sale on AAVacations through Dec. 9 — they’ll find out their savings when they go to checkout, almost like unwrapping a present. Or go the more predictable route with the code THANKS250 for $250 off any package of at least $2,500 or more with a 3-night stay.

“We hope these special offers just in time for the holiday season, along with our rigorous Clean Commitment program, will help customers feel informed, prepared and supported so they can enjoy quality time with the people that matter most,” Alison Taylor, American Airlines’ chief customer officer, told Travel + Leisure of the holiday sale.

Travelers looking to buy — or gift — miles will also save up to 50% from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30, according to the carrier, which is increasing its annual mileage purchase cap for now to 200,000 miles.

American Airlines was forced to cut back on holiday flights this year, slashing its December schedule by nearly 50%, hindered, like many airlines, by the coronavirus pandemic. But the airline still plans to fly more flights in December than it has in November.

U.S. travelers do appear to be opting for flights over driving for the festive season this year -- and that’s especially true for the December holidays.

To help those looking to spend the holidays with their toes in the sand, American Airlines is offering pre-flight testing so passengers can easily comply with destination protocols as well as have a little peace of mind when they board. The airline offers testing for flights to Hawaii, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Costa Rica, as well as at-home testing for flights to Belize, Grenada, and St. Lucia.

And on Wednesday, the airline started offering a free pre-flight testing program on flights from the U.S. to London in an effort to help revive transatlantic travel.