This Major Airline Is Revamping All Its U.S. Lounges — and the First One Will Have a Gorgeous Bar and Fireplace

Published on August 4, 2022
The interior of the American Airlines Admiral Club at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Photo: Courtesy of American Airlines

As many frequent fliers know, having access to a quality airport lounge makes an entire world of difference on a long travel day. Starting this fall, passengers flying American Airlines are in for a treat on that front. The airline is launching a major renovation project that will update all of its U.S. Admirals Club lounges.

The interior of the American Airlines Admiral Club at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Courtesy of American Airlines

The first renovated lounge will make its debut this fall at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. Following the D.C. renovation, the Admirals Clubs at Newark Liberty International Airport; Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; and Denver International Airport will get an update.

A food station inside the American Airlines Admiral Club at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Courtesy of American Airlines

"The new Admirals Club interior design is inspired by our customers, who tell us that their favorite aspect of visiting our lounges is feeling like they're 'coming home,'" Clarissa Sebastian, managing director of premium customer experience and onboard products at American Airlines, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

The exterior of the American Airlines Admiral Club at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Courtesy of American Airlines

American tapped Chicago-based design firm DMAC Architecture & Interiors to develop the new Admirals Club design scheme. "Each element was thoughtfully developed to create an environment of calm, with natural woods and open spaces, so our customers can relax and feel their best as they prepare for their flight," Sebastian said. At Reagan, that will include a large fireplace and a spacious bar area with a faux beamed ceiling made of American walnut.

The bar inside the American Airlines Admiral Club at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Courtesy of American Airlines

"The new design of the Admirals Club lounges offers a bespoke hospitality experience in which every detail is curated for guests to feel cared for at each touch point during their visit," Dwayne MacEwen, founder and principal of DMAC Architecture & Interiors, said in the aforementioned statement.

Of course, not all passengers flying American Airlines can access the club. Entry is open to passengers with annual club memberships, primary Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard holders, and AAdvantage members with top-tier status (executive platinum, platinum pro, platinum, or invite-only ConciergeKey). First- and business-class passengers on qualifying flights are also welcome at the Admirals Club; you can find out which flights are eligible here.

