American Airlines to Buy Supersonic Planes That Will Fly Nearly Twice the Speed of Sound

The future is supersonic.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek headshot
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist with expertise in aviation, meteorology, and polar regions. She was a former editor at Architectural Digest, TripAdvisor, and ArtNews.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022
A model of Boom Supersonic's concept Overture aircraft is pictured at the Farnborough Airshow,
A model of Boom Supersonic's concept Overture aircraft is pictured at the Farnborough Airshow,. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

American Airlines just became the second major U.S. airline to bank on the future of supersonic travel.

Today, the carrier announced that it has placed a nonrefundable deposit on up to 20 Overture supersonic aircraft currently being developed by Boom Supersonic, with an option to purchase an additional 40 planes. This follows United's deposit on 15 Overture aircraft, with an option for 35 more, placed last year.

"Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers," Derek Kerr, American Airlines' chief financial officer, said in a statement. "We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers."

Since the retirement of the Concorde in 2003, most commercial planes fly around 500 miles per hour, but Overture will be capable of flying Mach 1.7 over water. That's 1.7 times the speed of sound, or about 1,300 miles per hour — fast enough to fly from Miami to London in less than five hours, and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours. But aircraft will be significantly smaller than most commercial offerings today, carrying between 65 and 80 passengers.

"We are proud to share our vision of a more connected and sustainable world with American Airlines," Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom, said in the same statement. "We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage on network, loyalty, and overall airline preference through the paradigm-changing benefits of cutting travel times in half."

Of course, the Overture aircraft hasn't actually flown yet — as of now, Boom plans to roll it out in 2025, with passenger flights beginning in 2029. But the company did just reveal the plane's final production design last month at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, which features four engines mounted to "gull wings."

"Aviation has not seen a giant leap in decades. Overture is revolutionary in its design, and it will fundamentally change how we think about distance," Scholl said in a separate statement regarding the airshow. "With more than 600 routes across the globe, Overture will make the world dramatically more accessible for tens of millions of passengers."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Global 8000 Over Water
This Private Jet Will Be the Fastest in the World — Reaching Almost Supersonic Speeds
Photo of sonic-boom-free supersonic jet against a blue sky and clouds
These Travel Companies Are Setting a New Standard in Responsible Tourism: Global Vision Awards 2022
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Airlines Eliminates Expiration Dates on Flight Credits — What to Know
A hand holding the American Express x Delta, Consumer Reserve Card in front of a Delta airplane
This Limited-edition Amex Card Is Made From an Actual Delta 747 Airplane
REGENT seagliders out at sea in front of a city skyline
These Futuristic-looking Small Planes May Be the Next Way to Island-hop Around Hawaii
The A330NEO Virgin Airlines Airbus in flight
Virgin Atlantic Just Unveiled Its Airbus A330neo — With the Most Spacious Suite in the Airline's History
In this composite photo, Planes take off from Heathrow Airport
Here's How Many Planes Are in the Air at Any Given Moment
Passengers make their way through Delta Airlines Terminal Two at Los Angeles International Airport
Uncomfortable Flying Without the Mask Mandate? These Airlines May Offer You a Refund
Travelers at the departures concourse of Miami International Airport (MIA) in Miami, Florida, U.S.
U.S. Airlines Quick to Drop Mask Mandate After Federal Court Ruling
Surprising Facts About the SR-71 Blackbird
25 surprising facts about the SF-71 Blackbird
United Boom Supersonic plane
United Customers Could Soon Fly to London in Under 4 Hours Thanks to Futuristic New Planes
VistaJet’s 10th Global 7500 delivery in flight
New Jet Dubbed the 'Ferrari of the Skies' Is One of the Fastest Long-haul Aircraft in the World
A Northern Pacific Airways plane in flight over mountains
This New Airline Could Make It Cheaper to Get to Asia — Here's How
Photo illustration depicting astronauts (travelers) playing golf on the moon.
Space Tourism Is Here: Booking a Trip to the Final Frontier
Aerial view of Rolls-Royce ACCEL on a tarmac
Rolls-Royce Claims to Have Developed World's Fastest Electric Aircraft — Take a Look
An Emirates Airbus A380 on an tarmac
Major International Airlines Cancel Flights to U.S. Ahead of Planned 5G Rollout