American Airlines was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1930 by combining an assortment of 82 smaller airlines. In the beginning of its history, like many airlines at the time, it made its money carrying U.S. Mail. Today, it runs 6,700 flights every day to almost 350 destinations around the world, reaching more than 50 countries. Still headquartered in Fort Worth, the Dallas/Fort Worth airport is one of AA’s hubs, along with Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Philadelphia, Miami, Phoenix, Washington National, Los Angeles International, and New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports. Its primary maintenance base is located at Tulsa International Airport. AA’s regional service is operated under the brand named American Eagle, but is often carried out by independent or subsidiary airlines.A founding member of the Oneworld Alliance, American Airlines—along with British Airways, Canadian Airlines (which left after merging with Air Canada in 2000), Cathay Pacific, and Qantas—announced the partnership in 1998, which would result in smoother transfer of passengers and baggage, greater support of member passengers, cooperation with member frequent-flying programs, and great access to member airport lounges. Today, the alliance has expanded to include Air Berlin, Iberia, Finnair, Japan Airlines, LATAM, Malaysian Airlines, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines, and SriLankan Airlines, along with several affiliates. Oneworld is the third largest global alliance by passenger volume, behind Star Alliance and SkyTeam.The very first Admirals Club (American’s series of airport lounges) was built in LaGuardia Airport in 1939 after a reporter teased New York mayor Fiorello LaGuardia about his private press lounge—and AA offered to lease the area from him. AA’s frequent flyer program, AAdvantage, was the second ever to be launched, and is today the largest in the world. In 2013, American acquired US Airways.As one of the world’s most iconic airlines, Mattel released an American Airlines stewardess Barbie doll in the early 1960s. It’s also the airline Kevin McCallister’s parents fly away on in the Home Alone trilogy.But AA is no stranger to Hollywood. It also made prominent appearances in movies from Three Guys Named Mike In 1951 and Up in the Air, in 2009.

American Airlines Is Cutting 27 Routes in January — Here's What to Know
18 of the routes pass through New York.
American Airlines Launches New Class of Cabin Service
The launch of Main Select fares comes after the airline partnered with JetBlue for more flight itineraries and perks for passengers.
American Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights into Monday after Weekend Woes
More than 300 flights were canceled on Monday.
Texas-based Southwest, American Airlines to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for Employees Despite Governor's Ban
The Best Airport Lounges in the World — and How to Get In
From Paris to Sydney, these amazing airport lounges offer gourmet restaurants, relaxing spas, and more.
Airlines With the Cheapest Flight Deals in Each U.S. State in 2021
Fly smart, spend less.
American Airlines Extends Ban on Alcohol in the Main Cabin Until 2022
The policy will be in place until Jan. 18.
TikTok Is the Newest In-flight Entertainment Feature on American Airlines
Stay up-to-date on the latest viral dances and cooking trends even while you're 40,000 feet above the ground.
American Airlines Canceled Hundreds of Flights This Summer - Here's Why
American Airlines CEO Attends Southwest Flight Attendant's Wedding After Their Conversation About Race in America Went Viral 
United, Delta, and American Release Joint Statement Urging U.S., UK to Lift Transatlantic Travel Restrictions
Southwest, American Suspend Alcohol Sales Following Spike in Unruly Passenger Reports

Learn a New Skill or Language From 35,000 Feet Thanks to American Airlines’ New In-flight Program

American Airlines will soon offer more than 150 creative, productivity, or language classes as part of its in-flight entertainment.

American Airlines Customers Can Now Donate to the Red Cross to Help Winter Storm Victims in Texas — and Earn Miles in the Process
This Adorable Video of a Baby Kangaroo Hopping Inside a Plane Will Brighten Your Day
American Airlines Passengers Can Upload COVID-19 Test Results to New Health Passport Before Travel
Woman Who Refused to Comply With Airline Mask Rules Arrested After Landing at Washington, D.C. Airport
American Airlines Steps Up Staffing, Bans Alcohol on Flights From D.C. Following Riot at U.S. Capitol
American Airlines Will No Longer Accept Emotional Support Animals on Flights
First U.S. Boeing 737 Max Flight in Nearly Two Years Takes Off After FAA Lifts Safety Ban
American Airlines Is Flying Boeing 737 Maxes on These 9 U.S. Routes Next Year
American Airlines Will Soon Offer At-home COVID-19 Testing for Domestic Travel
American Airlines Has Some Amazing Black Friday Sales Just in Time for the Holidays
British Airways, American Airlines Launch COVID-19 Testing Pilot Program for Flights From the U.S. To London
American Airlines Reviewing Wheelchair Policy After Blogger Refused on Flight
American Airlines Cuts Holiday Flight Schedule in Half for 2020
American Airlines Offering At-home COVID-19 Test Option Before Flights to Select Caribbean Destinations
American Airlines and United Airlines Set to Furlough Tens of Thousands of Employees While Awaiting Congress’s Relief Bill Decision
American Airlines Adds Preflight COVID-19 Testing for Travelers Who Want to Skip Hawaii’s Quarantine
Major U.S. Airlines Have Dropped Their Change Fees, but Not All Policies Are the Same — What to Know
American Airlines Will Design a Black Lives Matter Pin for Employees
American, Delta, Alaska Follow United’s Lead and Drop Change Fees
American Airlines Drops Change Fees Until 2021, Suspends Service at Certain Airports
American Airlines to Lay Off 19,000 Workers Unless It Receives Federal Aid
American Airlines Is Using a New EPA-approved Disinfectant That Kills Viruses for 7 Days
American Airlines Lounges Are Serving Hot Meals Again — Here's How They'll Be Different
This Peanut Company Served American and United Before COVID Cuts — Here's What It's Doing With Its 1.7 Million Pounds of Leftover Nuts
American Airlines Revamps Check-in, Baggage Drop-off As Contactless Experience
