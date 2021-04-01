Tickets for $540 First-class Dinners Aboard Parked Airplane Sell Out at Tokyo Airport

All meals are served with endless glasses of wine or champagne.

Travel lovers in Japan jumped at the chance to have a meal on an All Nippon Airways plane — even though the experience came at a hefty price.

This week, the airline launched a new promotion serving up their parked aircraft as "winged restaurants" to make up for lack of travel due to the pandemic.

The experience will run twice a day through April 11 — but sold out before it even began, according to Time Out Tokyo.

Passengers will sit aboard a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft parked at Tokyo's Haneda Airport while they dine. A first-class meal will set you back $540 (59,800 yen) while the business class meals ring in at $270 (29,800 yen).

Guests will either partake in lunch or dinner aboard the aircraft. Options include a Japanese or Western-style menu, the latter of which gives the option between meat or fish. While the full-course first-class meal will fill up passengers, the business class meal is also a substantial six courses.

There is one perk to the high price tag: all the meals are served with endless glasses of wine or champagne.

Although the price may still not have you convinced, it was noted in several local media reports that the experience was a bargain, given that a long-haul first-class flight could cost upwards of $4,500.

Although Japan's travel restrictions are still tight, this week the country also became one of the latest countries to issue a digital vaccination passport for citizens.

All Nippon is not the only airline to lure back customers to a parked jet. Last year, both Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways launched similar pop-up restaurants for home-tied travelers who missed the airplane experience.

