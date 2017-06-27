Alaska Airlines Is Giving Away Two Seats on Its Solar Eclipse Flight

On August 21, the United States will experience a truly rare celestial phenomenon: A total solar eclipse.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the United States was way back in 1918, Newsweek reported.

To help people get an even better view of the unique event, Alaska Airlines will offer a special charter flight over the Pacific Ocean just as the sun and moon align. However, the flight comes with a catch: there are only two seats available to average citizens. As Alaska Airlines explained to the Associated Press, the rest of the seats will be occupied by astronomers and serious eclipse chasers.

"As an airline, we are in a unique position to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for astronomy enthusiasts," Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airline's vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "Flying high above the Pacific Ocean will not only provide one of the first views, but also one of the best."

Alaska will open up a competition to win that coveted seat for one person plus their guest on July 21. The contest will take place across the airline’s social media channels.

If you do win the flight of a lifetime, know that it will take off promptly at 7:30 a.m. from Portland, Oregon and travel down the West Coast.

As Newsweek additionally noted, Alaska Airlines is an old pro when it comes to cool solar flights. The airline also chartered a similar flight for last year’s total solar eclipse over the Pacific Ocean. That eclipse was not viewable in the United States.