Alaska Airlines Is Offering $29 Flights — but You Have to Book Today

Alaska Airlines is celebrating winter — or those looking to leave it behind — with flights for as low as $29 one way.

The sale, which expires on Friday at 11:59 p.m. PST, offers guests flights with no cancel or change fees. Flights can be booked in either the airline's saver class, or the main class, but passengers should note that changes are not allowed on saver flights outside the 24-hour cancellation window.

The sale applies to travel from Feb. 1 through March 9 and only honors flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Flights from Seattle to Portland will cost $29 and flights from New York to Portland or New York to San Diego will cost $99 in the saver class.

There is no code needed for the deal, guests can book directly on the Alaska Airlines site.

Alaska is also running another promotion for discounted flights without a book-by date that expires on Jan. 11. Flights from New York City to Portland start at $89 one way and flights from New York City to Los Angeles start at $99. The fares can be found on the Alaska Airlines deals page.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to thwart the travel industry, Alaska Airlines is reducing its January flight schedule to navigate logistics.

"Right now, we need to build more reliability back into our operation as we deal with the impacts of omicron and during a time when guests generally fly less," the company announced this week. "We've decided to reduce departures by about 10% through the end of January," the airline wrote in a statement.

The reduced schedule comes as thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled due to winter weather and staffing shortages due to the omicron variant.