Need a Last-minute Valentine's Day Gift? Alaska Airlines Flights Are 30% Off This Weekend

The sale is applicable to all of Alaska's routes.

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

What's more romantic than a spontaneous getaway?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Alaska Airlines is offering the perfect gift for a significant other, flights a discount to take your loved on a trip.

Now through Feb. 14, the airline is offering 30% off flight fares through its "Booking for Love" sale. To can take advantage of the sale by using discount code "BOOKING4LOVE" at checkout.

The offer applies to flights from Feb. 26 through May 26 and is available on all of Alaska's routes.

Those who take advantage of the deal can book a romantic getaway to Hawaii, a couples' retreat in Montana, or even a Canadian exploration together — all at an affordable price. (Just remember to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements before you book.)

But there's nothing that says you need to be in a couple to take advantage of the deal. Single fliers can book upcoming spring travel for 30% off now through the end of Feb. 14 and book a trip to Mexico, Idaho, Alaska or anywhere between for some sweet self-care.

Image zoom Credit: Alaska Airlines

Alaska is just one of many companies offering attractive deals and unique packages this Valentine's Day.

For couples who are looking to stay closer to home, Airbnb and Bumble teamed up to provide virtual date night that can take you from an Argentine tango lesson to game night at the Louvre. A luxury hotel in the Hamptons is offering a romantic weekend getaway — complete with helicopter transportation. Or if you're still hung up on "that trash ex," book them a stay in a dumpster — while you're rewarded with a posh hotel stay through Hotels.com.

And if you're still stuck for a last-minute V-Day present, check out Travel + Leisure's ultimate guide to the best present for your travel-loving lover.