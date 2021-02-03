Alaska Airlines Is Giving Away 100 Flights to Reunite Couples Separated by the Pandemic

For almost a year now, the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world. It closed down borders, affected millions of daily lives, ended travel as we know it, and for many, separated them from their loved ones for months on end. Though we still have a long way to go in the fight to end the spread of COVID-19, we are starting to see glimmers of hope and a small sliver of light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the tireless work of frontline workers, scientists, and medical professionals. And, as many people start plotting their return to normalcy, Alaskan Airlines wants to be there to help reunite couples separated due to the pandemic.

The airline announced on Wednesday, it is giving away 100 free flights to reunite couples who have been apart during the pandemic through its new Booking for Love sweepstakes.

Those interested in snagging one of the 100 flights simply have to head to Alaska's Booking for Love website and share their love-lockdown story, including where you both are now, how long you've been dating, where you met, and upload a few photos to show off the romance.

The sweepstakes is open now through Feb. 5th, at midnight Pacific, so if you want in you better act fast. The winners will be announced on Alaska Airlines' three social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).

Each winner will receive a voucher for a roundtrip, economy air class ticket (First Class paid upgrades and Mileage Plan upgrades are allowed) to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. And really, long-distance couples deserve it. As the airline said, "It's a love that overcame glitchy video chats, accidental muting, and miles of distance." Now, it's your time to be together again.