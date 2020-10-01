Alaska Airlines Offering Preflight COVID-19 Tests for Travelers Heading to Hawaii

Testing will take place at a pop-up clinic in downtown Seattle for $135 and results will be available in tow hours.

Alaska Airlines is the latest carrier to offer preflight COVID-19 testing for passengers heading to Hawaii.

Partnering with Carbon Health, testing will take place at a pop-up clinic in downtown Seattle for $135 and results will be available in tow hours. Alaska Airlines passengers will be able to receive priority testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The testing initiative comes as Hawaii prepares to drop its 14-day mandatory quarantine for out-of-state visitors on Oct. 15.

“Our guests have been eager to return to the Hawaiian Islands and we’re excited to be adding more ways to safely get them there,” Sangita Woerner, Alaska’s senior vice president of marketing and guest experience, said in a statement via press release. “By assisting our guests with convenient testing options as they prepare for their trip, we’re working together to help keep each other, and Hawaii, safe.”

Image zoom Alaska Airlines

Alaska will resume its flights to Hawaii from mid-October. The testing appointments will be available to book on the Alaska Air website from Oct. 5.

On Nov. 1, Alaska will also resume nonstop Hawaii service from Portland, San Jose, and San Diego. By Nov. 20, service to Hawaii will expand to Los Angeles and Anchorage, Alaska. Carbon Health will open an additional pop-up for rapid COVID-19 testing in those cities in the lower 48 states in the coming weeks.

American Airlines is also beginning a preflight COVID-19 testing program for flights to Hawaii, Jamaica and the Bahamas. Hawaiian Airlines is taking the concept a step further with drive-thru COVID-19 testing, available in Los Angeles and San Francisco. United will also be offering COVID-19 testing for passengers traveling to Hawaii from San Francisco International Airport.