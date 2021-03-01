Plus, all travelers will be eligible for 30% off roundtrip flights to or from the Golden State.

California Residents Can Get $15 Alaska Airlines Flights Right Now — but They'll Have to Act Fast

Alaska Airlines is here to help Californians rediscover the beauty of the Golden State.

On Monday, the airline offered travelers living in California an epic travel deal to incentivize them to explore more of their home state, from wine country to the Redwood Forest, the Sierra mountains to the SLO coast, all the way down to the epic beaches stretching from Los Angeles to San Diego. But, if you want in on the deal you better act fast.

According to the airline, it's giving the first 25,000 California residents who sign up for Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan one interstate flight for the cost of just the taxes and fees, starting from $15 each way. Travelers just need to make sure they sign up before March 3, 2021.

In addition to the flights, all travelers will be eligible for 30% off roundtrip flights to or from California.

"We've made our mark in California, and we love converting new fans into loyal ones," Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising, said in a statement. "There's so much West Coast territory for Californians to explore — especially within their own state — that we're excited to offer a fun way to jumpstart earning Alaska miles doing just that."

Those hoping to snag a free flight just need to make sure they sign up ASAP and book their travels for any time between March 29 and May 26, 2021. More on the free flights, and the travel limitations, can be found here.

Those taking advantage of the 30% off roundtrip flights can fly anywhere Alaska flies (excluding Hawaii and Prudhoe Bay) with travel dates from March 22 to May 26, 2021. More on that deal can be found here.