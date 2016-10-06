This Map Has Wi-Fi Info for Airports All Around the World

The much-used phrase of every connected traveler ("Excuse me, what's your wifi password?") may start phasing out. For those looking to hook up to an airport's Wi-Fi, there's now a map for that.

Anil Polat, a travel blogger and computer security engineer, created a handy map to share the log-on information for airports around the world to help travelers make layover time productive.

Included for each airport are the Wi-Fi name, password and where travelers should sit to pick up the best signal. And it's not information about how to get those free 15 minutes of Wi-Fi service by watching an ad. The list contains log-on information for the lesser-used Wi-Fi in places like restaurants, bars and lounges around the airport.

The map, reported on by Mashable, currently includes the log-on information for 127 different airports, but the list is constantly growing.

Every time someone encounters an airport that is not on the list, they can send log-on information to Polat, who verifies it before putting it on the map.