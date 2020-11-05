Domestic and international airports are offering some peace of mind ahead of holiday travel with on-site COVID-19 testing — see if you can get tested at the hub you're heading to.

Booths for patients are seen at the new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility for passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal B in New Jersey.

As the coronavirus pandemic has stymied travel across the world, airports and airlines have started their own COVID-19 testing operations as a way to get passengers back in the skies — especially as holiday travel approaches.

Major U.S. carriers like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines have embraced testing as a model, offering passengers a path to visit locations like Hawaii and even London.

JetBlue has turned to at-home saliva tests to put customers at ease.

Internationally, Lufthansa and Emirates have also turned to on-the-ground testing.

Beyond the airlines, airports themselves have jumped on board, setting up COVID-19 testing sites right in the terminals to give passengers peace of mind.

Scott Keyes, the founder and chief flight expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, told Travel + Leisure on-site rapid testing throughout the country “could do the most to revitalize travel” until a safe and widely distributed vaccine exists.

“Not only do you have peace of mind about your own health, but also confidence that everyone else on your plane just got a negative result as well,” Keyes said.

Below is a list of U.S. airports offering on-site COVID-19 testing with specific information followed by a list of international airports that are also testing passengers.

Alaska

Alaska requires out-of-state visitors to either arrive with proof of a negative COVID-19 test or get tested upon arrival and self-quarantine until they get the results. Tests cost $250, but are free for Alaska residents.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), Anchorage

Where to find it: The testing site is located on the baggage claim level of the main terminal and is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. No appointment is necessary, but people are asked to register online.

Juneau International Airport (JNU), Juneau

Where to find it: The testing site is inside the airport, and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.

Ketchikan International Airport (KTN), Ketchikan

Where to find it: The testing site is at the airport and open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

California

Oakland International Airport (OAK), Oakland

The airport in Oakland offers free, on-site rapid testing for travelers heading to Hawaii in order to skip the Aloha state’s quarantine period. The airport recommends people get tested two to three days before their departure, and make an appointment online in advance. In addition, Oakland International Airport also offers free testing to members of the public.

Where to find it: Testing for the general public and travelers heading to Hawaii is available at the airport's North Field complex at 9070 Earhart Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers heading to Hawaii who did not get a prior COVID-19 test can get tested on the day of their departure in front of the main passenger terminal complex between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The main terminal location is also open from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a walk-in basis.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), San Francisco

San Francisco’s airport has on-site, rapid testing for United Airlines passengers heading to Hawaii. Tests cost $250 per test. Passengers must book their tests in advance and will receive information on how to do so in an email about one week before their flight.

Where to find it: The testing site at SFO is located in the international terminal prior to security and open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Connecticut

Connecticut requires visitors from many states throughout the country to either quarantine for 14 days or arrive with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Bradley International Airport (BDL), Windsor Locks

Travelers can also get a test at the airport by showing a copy of their boarding pass and are encouraged to pre-register online. The tests are either covered by passengers’ insurance or are available for $125.

Where to find it: The testing site is located in the baggage claim area between vestibule doors 4 and 5 and across from bag belts #5 and #6, and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., seven days per week.

Florida

Tampa International Airport (TPA), Tampa

Tampa recently expanded its COVID-19 testing pilot program at the airport, extending it through the end of the year. Tests, which are open to all arriving and departing passengers, cost $150 for a PCR test and $60 for a rapid antigen test.

Where to find it: The testing site is located in the Main Terminal, near the entrance to Airside F. It is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Massachusetts

Logan International Airport (BOS), Boston

Image zoom Xpress COVID-19 testing facility at Logan Airport International Airport. | Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The XpresSpa Group opened an XpresCheck at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Oct. 28, offering rapid molecular tests, PCR tests, and blood antibody tests. Massachusetts requires most visitors to either quarantine for 14 days or show a negative COVID-19 test from up to 72 hours prior to arrival.

Where to find it: The testing site is located in the International Arrival area before security in Terminal E.

New Jersey

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Newark

The XpresSpa Group operates an XpresCheck location in Newark’s airport, providing rapid molecular tests, PCR tests, and antibody tests.

Additionally, United Airlines will begin offering on-site testing for certain flights traveling from Newark to London’s Heathrow Airport starting Nov. 16. The free test will be a rapid test administered on the day of travel and will be mandatory for boarding.

Where to find it: The XpresCheck testing site is located in Terminal B on Level 3. The United Airlines testing site will be located at the United Club near gate C93.

New York

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York City

The XpresSpa Group has an XpresCheck location in JFK, offering rapid molecular tests, PCR tests, and antibody tests.

Where to find it: The testing site is located in Terminal 4 on Level 1, near the Central Diner.

LaGuardia Airport (LGA), New York City

NYC Health + Hospitals operate testing centers throughout the city, including at LaGuardia Airport. The walk-in testing center is free.

Where to find it: The testing site is located in the Terminal B parking garage on Level 1 and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.

Vermont

Burlington International Airport (BTV), South Burlington

Vermont’s Burlington International Airport offers rapid COVID-19 tests, ddPCR (Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests, and rapid flu diagnostic tests. Vermont requires many travelers to quarantine upon arrival, but allows people to get a PCR test on or after day seven to test out of that quarantine.

Where to find it: The testing site is located north of the terminal building at 481 White St., near the Cell Phone Lot, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burlington’s airport plans to expand these hours to seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in late 2020.

International Airports With On-site COVID-19 Testing

The international airports listed below have also launched on-site testing. See each airport's site for specific information.