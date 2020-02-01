The Coolest Airplane Paint Jobs in the Sky

Discussion of airline design tends to focus on technological innovations, passenger comfort, or even stylish flight attendant fashions. However, a lot thought and effort also goes into the design of an airline’s livery — the branding of everything from its logos and insignias to the graphics of its website and the paint jobs on its planes. While the goal tends to be to standardize the livery so passengers can easily recognize an airline’s products and personnel, some carriers occasionally deck out a plane or two with special themes in order to showcase their corporate personality or cultural heritage.

In fact, you are likely to see everything from hometown sports teams and movie tie-ins to artistic masterpieces and natural phenomena emblazoned on the fuselage of jets these days. While you won’t spot Air France’s Pepsi Concorde, Western Pacific’s The Simpson plane, or SWISS’s San Francisco-themed Summer of Love jet on the tarmac anymore, here are 10 specially painted planes you might see flying today.