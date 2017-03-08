See two cities for the price of one.

Get a Free Stopover on Your Next Trip With These Airlines

Thanks to airlines that offer free stopovers, you can explore two cities for the price of one.

Instead of having customers wait for connecting flights at the airport, airlines have begun offering free stopover options to allow you to tour a new locale for a few days before continuing on your trip.

The options they offer vary, from shorter stops to some that stretch for an entire week and even offer a local to escort you on your discoveries.

We've pulled together 12 airlines you can snag a free stopover from, whether you're interested in exploring Tokyo or Helsinki.

Finnair

Take in the Art Nouveau buildings, hip cafés, and boutiques of Helsinki and enjoy a free Finland stopover for up to five days with Finnair at no additional cost.

The stopover is applicable to customers flying through Helsinki and includes activities that range from catching the Northern Lights to experiencing the country's famed ice saunas.

Hawaiian Airlines

Customers traveling from any of the airlines' 11 international destinations can enjoy a free stopover on each leg of their journey and soak up the sun in Honolulu.

There are no limitations on the number of days you can spend on your stopover, though customers traveling domestically will need to pay an additional $60 for a stopover.

Icelandair

Travelers taking a flight with Icelandair can enjoy up to seven nights of a free stopover in Reykjavík, where they can enjoy everything from dipping in the Blue Lagoon to taking in natural sights like volcanic terrain, glistening lakes, and cascading waterfalls.

The airline even offers a Stopover Buddy, where a local will take you to the country's hidden gems during your stay, free of charge.

TAP Portugal

Customers flying on TAP Portugal, the flag carrier airline of the country, can snag a free stopover in Lisbon or Porto for up to three nights at no additional airfare cost, in addition to getting exclusive offers and discounts.

You'll need to have booked an intercontinental round trip for the offer to apply, but those who do will get access to a range of restaurants where they'll be treated to free wine and hotels they can book for lower rates.

Air Canada

Connection times between flights that are longer than six hours mean you can get a free stopover in Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver through Air Canada at no additional airfare charge.

Hotels are also free for customers flying business class, premium, economy, or using a Latitude fare, while rates start at $49 per night for Tango and Flex customers.

KLM

With KLM, customers can take advantage of two free stopovers in Amsterdam, as they are entitled to at least one free stopover on the outbound ticket and another free stopover on the inbound ticket.

WOW air

Already known for its ultra-cheap flights, WOW air allows its passengers to stop and explore Iceland at no additional cost on return flights between North America and Europe via Iceland.

Simply choose the stopover option in the airline's booking engine when selecting a return flight online to qualify.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways offers free stopovers for its first class, business class, and Residence guests flying on confirmed Etihad Airway tickets through Abu Dhabi.

Customers can explore the airline's home city of Abu Dhabi free of charge, and score a free additional night at a hotel if booking a two-night stay.

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines' free stopover options vary depending on flight destinations, but customers can snag a free stopover in Tokyo, for example, on flights that originate from North America.

Turkish Airlines

For flights that have a connecting wait time of 24 hours or less, customers flying with Turkish Airlines can get out of the airport and explore Istanbul's historic sights free of charge.

As part of the Touristanbul program, guests will be picked up from the airport and taken to restaurants and landmarks throughout the city before heading back for their next flight.

Thai Airways

Thanks to a new limited offer from the airline, customers flying to Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, China, Japan, India, Iran, or Europe can now claim a free hotel voucher for an overnight stay in Bangkok, courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The specific offer is for travelers flying from Australia and for bookings made before March 31.

Copa Airlines