Inside the Airbus A380, the Biggest Passenger Plane in the World
Emirates operates more Airbus A380 aircraft, the world's largest passenger plane, than any other airline.
The A380 can carry up to 853 passengers (depending on the seat configuration), with its massive double-deck layout providing Emirates with ample space for not only seats but also onboard amenities like showers and a lounge.
Here's what it's like to take a flight aboard the world's largest passenger plane.
Two Decks
The A380 includes two full-length decks, allowing airlines to include features like bar and lounge areas, lie-flat seats in business class, and private suites.
The aircraft's cabin air gets recycled every two minutes, while advanced lighting systems provide mood and ambient features.
Seat Pitch
Emirates economy seats are 18 inches wide, and have a seat pitch up to 34 inches, according to Seat Guru. That's roomy for economy.
Amenity Kits
Emirates recently introduced blankets for economy passengers aboard the A380 that are made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, in addition to economy amenity kits with eye masks, earplugs, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and socks.
Onboard Lounge
The aircraft's double-decker layout allows for airlines like Emirates, Etihad, and Korean Air to install onboard lounges.
Emirates' onboard lounge, which is reserved for first and business class passengers, even has a bartender.
Business Class
Emirates' business class on the A380 has staggered seats that can be laid flat. Seat pitch in business class is 44 inches, while the seat width ranges from 18.5 to 20.8 inches.
First Class
First class includes 14 private suites, all on the upper deck on the A380.
Seats recline to full-flat beds and include electronically operated sliding screen doors for privacy.
The Suite Life
First class passengers will also find a vanity table with drawers, an illuminated mirror, a personal wardrobe, a personal mini-bar, and a dining table for in-flight meals.
Showers
There are two shower spas in the first class cabin with walnut and marble interiors. Outside, customers will find a waterfall.
Quiet
The A380 is the quietest widebody jetliner flying today.
Emirates was the first airline to buy an A380, which is also operated by Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Air France, Lufthansa, Korean Air, China Southern Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways International, British Airways, Asiana Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways.