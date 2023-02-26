Airbnb Is Hosting a Stay at the Paris Theater Famous for 'Phantom of the Opera' — Here's When to Book

Broadway's longest running musical, The Phantom of the Opera, is taking its final bow in 2023, however, before its last curtain call, fans have the chance to spend an evening where it all began.



Airbnb is hosting a very special overnight stay at the historic Palais Garnier in Paris, the opera house where Phantom is set.

To make it happen, the home rental company is making use of one of the best private viewing areas in the theater, the Box of Honour, and transforming it into a bedroom so guests can sleep inside the theater in peace and luxury thanks to the plush velvet textiles and gilded furnishings. But that's not the only place guests can roam. As Airbnb noted, they can also "haunt" the theater halls and visit its underground lake, where the real phantom is said to roam.



Booking will become available on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6:00 PM CET at airbnb.com/opera. The one and only overnight stay will take place Sunday, July 16, 2023, and will cost 37 euros, which Airbnb said is “in honor of the Box of Honour’s number.”

THIBAUT CHAPOTOT/Courtesy of Airbnb

THIBAUT CHAPOTOT/Courtesy of Airbnb

The stay also includes a meeting with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers, an exclusive recital performed by the artists of the Paris Opera Academy, complete with champagne, dinner in the Foyer de la Danse, a tour of the private dance studios underneath the eaves, and more.



To ensure guests have all their needs met, Véronique Leroux, the great-granddaughter of French novelist Gaston Leroux, who wrote the original Le Fantôme de l'Opéra novel, will be on hand as the Airbnb host.



“My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” Leroux said in a statement. “This is the perfect time to honor him and welcome ‘phans’ to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”

