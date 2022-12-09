Airbnb Cracking Down on Parties With Ban on 1-night Bookings for New Year's Eve — What to Know

Airbnb is cracking down on short-term New Year’s Eve bookings around the world, the company’s latest effort to prevent rowdy parties.

The home rental company will ban one-night bookings for entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews or without any previous bookings, according to the company. This will go into effect for the New Year’s Eve weekend in 11 different countries, including the United States, Canada, and several countries in Europe like France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

This year, Airbnb will do the same for the first time in Ireland, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

“Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with the overwhelming majority of guests and Hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community,” Naba Banerjee, the director of trust product and operations at Airbnb, said in a statement. “These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance.”

In addition to banning one-night bookings, Airbnb said it would introduce “tighter restrictions” for those same customers who try to book two or three-night reservations, “with an emphasis on attempts to book locally.”

Airbnb has been cracking down on parties for years ever since a fatal shooting occurred during a party at a California rental property in 2019. Since then, the company has implemented booking restrictions over major holidays, including New Year’s Eve last year.

In August, Airbnb introduced anti-party technology in the U.S. and Canada to identify high-risk reservations, looking at factors like if guests have a history of positive reviews, the length of time they have been on Airbnb, the length of their trip, how far they live from the listing they are trying to rent, and what time of the week they are booking.

The company also made its no party rule permanent over the summer after initially creating it in August 2020 during the height of the pandemic.