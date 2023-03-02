This Search Filter on Airbnb Might Help You Find the Most Affordable Vacation Rentals

Finding just the right Airbnb can be a challenge. After all, there are more than 6 million listings sprinkled all across the globe. From domes to treehouses, mountain mansions to beachside villas, and even a famous tug boat available to book, the choices can be endless. But what about if you’re just looking for a good old-fashioned deal on a vacation home for a few days?

According to Airbnb, there’s a hack for that.

“[A] great way to find affordable listings on the platform and save money on your travels this spring is to check the ‘New’ category that was launched last November and includes homes added to Airbnb within the past 10 weeks,” the company shared in a statement. "When joining Airbnb, Hosts often set an attractive price to highlight their homes.”

As Travel + Leisure previously reported, hosts of new homes can also opt to specifically choose an experienced Airbnb user (a person who has at least three stays under their belt) as their first guest to help them dip their toe in the renting waters.

Airbnb noted, the New filter isn’t the only way to help users save. It also shared that users are utilizing the Wishlist tool to save affordable stays and share with their travel partners.

To help inspire your travels, it even shared five of what it calls the “more affordable” wishlisted homes across the globe shared by US travelers, each under $100 per night.

Studio Retreat: Fort Worth, Texas

It doesn’t get cozier than this adorable studio, located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. The home includes a plush bed, sitting area, small table, and bath, which is all you need for a lovely stay in Texas. Booking starts at $82 per night.

Barrio Alto Home: Lisbon, Portugal

Stay in the heart of Portugal’s capital city with this one-bedroom space. With lofted ceilings and colorful textiles, it makes for the ideal place to rest your head after a long day of walking the hills of Lisbon. Booking starts at $97 per night.

Studio at Waverly Place: Augusta, Georgia

Bright, cheerful, and oh so quant are all the right ways to describe this one-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Augusta. Located just minutes from the city’s best shopping and restaurants, the studio is a stellar (and comfortable) home away from home. Booking starts at $63 per night.

The Greenhouse Loft: Porto, Portugal

Have a unique stay with an overnight at The Greenhouse, a modern escape in Porto. The home is technically two bedrooms, which are more like two mini lofts stacked on top of one another. It includes a sitting area with mid-century furnishings and floor-to-ceiling windows to let the light shine in. Booking starts at $84 per night.

Stylish Studio: Madrid, Spain

Have a stylish and historic stay all in one at this one-bedroom abode in Madrid. The home is inside a fully restored building from 1890, but still boasts many of its original features, including exposed bricks and beams. Booking starts at $77 per night.

