Celebrity Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Just Listed Their Stunning '70s-style Montauk Home on Airbnb — for $19

The stars of the TLC series ‘Nate & Jeremiah By Design’ are welcoming Airbnb guests into their Hamptons summer home.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Published on May 31, 2023
The living room inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's airbnb in Montauk
Photo:

Marc McAndrews

Celebrity designers Nate Berkus and his husband Jeremiah Brent is inviting you over a stay in their Hampton's summer house.

The powerhouse design couple — stars of TLC's "Nate & Jeremiah By Design" just listed their Montauk, NY home on Airbnb for a stunning summer stay.

A bedroom inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's airbnb in Montauk

Marc McAndrews


“With every detail thoughtfully renovated, our Montauk home is inspired by the landscape and beaches that surround it, and our hope is that it will allow you to truly unplug and reset,” the couple said in their Airbnb listing. “Just a short walk from the water, the design of the house is inspired by all that makes Montauk unique and special, and is a reflection of who we are and what we care about.”

The exterior of Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's airbnb in Montauk

Marc McAndrews

To kick off their hosting duties in style, Berkus and Brent will be offering a one-night stay on June 10, 2022, to two guests for just $19 — an ode to the year they bought the property. The lucky Airbnb travelers will choose from one of four bedrooms in the 1970s era house, and be welcomed by the couple, who will give them a tour, showing them all their favorite design elements of the home. 

The winner will be notified.

“Every piece in our home was carefully hand selected, including reclaimed materials from local docks and shores as a nod to the history of the area, paired with furniture and accessories that feel modern and elegant inspired by our travels, the beach and what we like to come home to,” their listing also said. “The space is a blend of high design and casual comfort. Most importantly, it’s where many of our favorite memories live, and where we hope you’ll be able to make some too.”

A bathroom inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's airbnb in Montauk

Marc McAndrews
The kitchen inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's airbnb in Montauk

Marc McAndrews

During the stay, guests can explore the area by hiking through the nature preserve trails through forests and dunes, enjoying the area’s beaches, and shopping at the canal-front stores. But the highlight will definitely be spending time inside the couple’s haven, perhaps by whipping up a meal in their chef’s kitchen and dining under the outdoor pergola, followed by a quiet night relaxing with one of Berkus’ favorite books. Meals and snacks will also be provided during the stay.

