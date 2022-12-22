Airbnb Just Revealed Its Most Wish-listed Ski Vacation Homes of 2022 — See the Dreamy Rentals

From Canada to Norway, these are the listings that have skiers ready to plan a trip.

Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on December 22, 2022
Nothing says a perfect winter day than a crisp, bluebird morning on the slopes — and the only thing that can make that better is ski-in-ski-out access. 

Luckily, Airbnb allows travelers to search by category so they can find the ultimate mountain home. This year, the company released its most wish-listed ski homes from Canada to Norway, Colorado, and beyond. 

“Airbnb’s new Ski-in/out Category features unique stays situated directly in the mountains so that guests can take advantage of the fresh snow and make their first tracks right outside their door,” the company wrote in a statement. “Whether guests are hoping to get away to the slopes for a fun-filled weekend or dedicate a full week to alpine adventures, there are plenty of options to choose from.”

Travelers on the home rental site are eyeing unique properties like the Birdbox home in Norway that features nearby ski trails and a bathroom with spectacular, unobstructed views. The snow igloo home in Finland is also a cool choice with the chance to snuggle up in a sleeping bag and watch the Northern Lights.

In Colorado, travelers are excited about the rustic Moose Haven Cabin, a remote and cozy cabin in the Rockies that’s perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Or head to Breckenridge for a stay in the bright The Fox A-Frame home complete with access to downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking, biking, and more.

Travelers looking for a modern escape are eyeing a new home in Big Sky, MT, with gorgeous views of Lone Peak and the chance to ski down to one of the lifts. The tiny home chalets in Quebec also offer a modern aesthetic with floor-to-ceiling windows, natural woods, and white minimalist design all with miles and miles of snow-covered trails.

Beyond ski-in-ski-out homes, Airbnb offers other unique listings like a cabin in Kentucky suspended off the side of a cliff and a Hobbit-style cottage in Utah. The company also has a list of the most-bookmarked homes in each state, separated by region.

