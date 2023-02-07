These Airbnbs Got the Most Instagram Likes in 2022

Cue heart-eyes emoji.

Published on February 7, 2023
Who doesn’t love to spend a little time on Instagram scrolling through vacation inspiration? From liking your friend’s far-flung trip photos to using the Explore page to discover your next great getaway spot, using your feed to fulfill your wanderlust is one area where social media can be used for good. That includes scrolling through and liking all the coolest Airbnbs on earth, too. 

In late January, the home rental company unveiled its most liked properties on Instagram in 2022, which ranged from lux listings to a stay that’s budget-friendly all over the world.

That includes Casa de Sanchez, located in San José de Ocoa, Dominican Republic, which clocked in as the company’s most-liked post of the year with more than 20,000 likes. It’s little surprise why the home garnered so much love. It’s a dreamy mountainside escape with all the right touches of Bohemian flair, including floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a balcony overlooking the lush landscape below, a rugged concrete bathroom, and just the right amount of kitchen equipment to keep you satiated during your stay. The rental starts at $80 per night. 

Next was the Glass hut in the forest in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The post featuring this beautiful tiny home gained more than 15,000 likes. The home couldn’t be a simpler setup — just a glass enclosure for a bed, an outdoor bath and shower, and 27 acres of private land to roam. The rental starts at $95 per night. 

Following this is The Step in Montgomery, New York. The wildly adorable a-frame is of course an Instagram delight thanks to its forest green and mustard yellow decor, its cozy outdoor fire pit, and snug as a bug bedding. Its post gained more than 14,000 likes as well, and rentals begin at $150 per night.

Then, there’s the Cliff House in Monterey, California. Its post featured its best asset — its views. The adorable home comes with wrap-around windows showcasing the panoramic ocean view outside, though do be careful when looking down, as the home sits on a sheer cliff over the Pacific. Its post was liked more than 14,000 times as well, and rentals start at $999 per night.

Rounding out the top five is the Apartment with a great view in Río Negro, Argentina. The apartment indeed delivers on its title — giving a heck of a view to its guests as it sits above rolling green hills that go on for as far as the eye can see. The home’s interiors are a delight too thanks to their earthy tones that match the landscape outside. Its post gained more than 12,000 likes, and rentals here begin at $200 per night. 

Want to see more? Check out all of Airbnb’s most-liked Instagrams from 2022 on Airbnb.com

