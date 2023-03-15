'Ted Lasso' Comes Back Today on Apple TV — and You Can Book an Overnight Stay in His Favorite Pub to Celebrate

Get your biscuits and football jerseys ready, because Ted Lasso is back. And we're not the only ones celebrating. To honor the beloved Apple TV show's third season, which comes out today, Airbnb is offering one special night in a Lasso-loved spot: The Crown & Anchor pub.

The pub, known in real life as The Prince's Head, in Richmond, U.K. (a town slightly southwest of London), has been turned into an overnight accommodation, and actress Annette Badland, who plays bar owner Mae in the show, will be on hand as host.

"The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond – it's where friends, colleagues, and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation," Badland shared in a statement. "That's why I'm pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that coach Lasso inspires. After all, we're Richmond till we die!"

Courtesy of Airbnb

The stay, Airbnb explained on its website, will be available for up to four guests, so friends can bring their “football is life” buddies with them. The overnight experience will be offered on Oct. 23, 24, and 25, 2023, for £11 (about $13) a night, which Airbnb said is a nod to the number of players on the pitch.

Courtesy of Airbnb

As part of the stay, guests can dig into delicious pub food, snag some AFC Richmond swag, play as many rounds of darts (left or right-handed) as they like, or give the pinball machine a go. There's even a karaoke setup at the pub for more late-night fun. And in the morning, there will be plenty of those delicious Lasso biscuits on-hand to pair with a hot kettle of what Lasso calls "garbage water," a.k.a. tea.

Would-be guests can request to book one of the three individual one-night stays on Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. ET. Travel to and from the stay is not included. See more about the overnight at airbnb.com/tedlasso.

